German police shut shopping mall over fears of attack
ESSEN, Germany German police sealed off and closed a shopping mall in the heart of the western city of Essen on Saturday after the security services warned of a possible terrorist attack.
BOSTON A total of 264 people injured in last week's bomb attack at the Boston Marathon were treated at 26 hospitals in the days following the attack, the Boston Public Health Commission said on Tuesday. Three people died in the attack.
Authorities have revised the number of injured several times over the past week as additional cases proved to be linked to the explosions on April 15. The latest count is higher than earlier estimates and reflects patients who may not have sought medical help at the scene but later checked in to hospitals in the area, said Nick Martin, a spokesman for the commission.
"There are people that, I think, felt like they had minor injuries right after and they realized their symptoms weren't going away," Martin said.
About 48 people remained hospitalized as of Monday, according to hospital officials.
(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Grant McCool)
BEIRUT Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said U.S. forces in Syria were "invaders" and he had yet to see "anything concrete" emerge from U.S. President Donald Trump's vow to prioritise the fight against Islamic State.
PARIS France's far-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon said on Saturday he had secured the 500 endorsements from elected officials needed in order to run in the election.