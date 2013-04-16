A crushed cup blows onto the sidewalk in front of a makeshift memorial a day after two explosions near the finish line of the Boston Marathon, Massachusetts April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

BOSTON No organization has claimed responsibility for the bombings at the Boston Marathon and the FBI currently has no "definitive information" on suspects, Richard DesLauriers, the agent running the investigation, said on Tuesday.

"At this time there are no claims of responsibility. The range of suspects and motives remains wide open," said DesLauriers, the FBI special agent in charge in Boston. "We don't have any definitive information regarding a suspect or suspects. It could be a person, it could be persons."

(Reporting by Aaron Pressman, writing by Scott Malone)