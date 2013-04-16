The first wave of runners starts the 117th running of the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

BOSTON The organizers of the Boston Marathon said on Tuesday they planned to hold the 118th edition of the race next year, vowing to continue in the wake of a bombing attack that killed three and injured 176 at the finish line on Monday.

"The Boston Marathon is a deeply held tradition - an integral part of the fabric and history of our community," Thomas Grilk, executive director of the Boston Athletic Association, said in a statement. "We are committed to continuing that tradition with the running of the 118th Boston Marathon in 2014."

By announcing plans to proceed with the 2014 event, Boston's organizers appeared on course to avoid a year's hiatus such as the one that struck the New York City Marathon last November.

Race officials in New York had to cancel the 2012 running of the ING New York City Marathon, the nation's largest athletic competition, due to widespread damage from Superstorm Sandy, which struck six days before the race was due to be held. The New York race will return this year on November 3.

