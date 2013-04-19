WASHINGTON Two Boston bomb suspects were named as brothers, Dzhokhar A. Tsarnaev, 19, and his brother Tamerlan Tsarnaev, 26, a U.S. national security official said on Friday.

The official said the older brother died in a shootout with police and the younger one was being sought in a house-to-house search for in the Boston suburb of Watertown.

The brothers had been in the United States for several years, the official said. National security and law enforcement officials said they were leaning toward the theory that the bombings were motivated by Islamist extremism.

