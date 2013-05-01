BOSTON U.S. officials on Wednesday identified and charged three new suspects they accused of interfering with the investigation into last month's fatal bombing at the Boston Marathon, according to court papers.

Authorities charged two men, Azamat Tazhayakov and Dias Kadyrbayev, with conspiracy to obstruct justice by throwing away a backpack containing fireworks and a laptop computer belonging to Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, one of two brothers suspected of carrying out the April 15 attack.

U.S. prosecutors also charged a third man, Robel Phillipos, with making false statements to investigators, according to documents filed in federal court.

(Reporting by Scott Malone and Aaron Pressman; Editing by Grant McCool)