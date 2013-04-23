German police shut shopping mall over fears of attack
ESSEN, Germany German police sealed off and closed a shopping mall in the heart of the western city of Essen on Saturday after the security services warned of a possible terrorist attack.
BOSTON, April 23 - The suspect in last week's Boston Marathon bombing attack is now in "fair" condition at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, an upgrade from his prior condition of "serious," the U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
BEIRUT Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said U.S. forces in Syria were "invaders" and he had yet to see "anything concrete" emerge from U.S. President Donald Trump's vow to prioritise the fight against Islamic State.
PARIS France's far-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon said on Saturday he had secured the 500 endorsements from elected officials needed in order to run in the election.