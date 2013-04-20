BOSTON Police captured the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in Watertown, Massachusetts, on Friday night, police and government officials said.

Following a tense 24 hours for the Boston area, the manhunt ended with the 19-year-old suspect, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, cornered, captured and taken into custody.

Here is a timeline of events:

* Thursday, April 18, about 5:10 p.m.

- The FBI releases photographs and video of two men suspected of planting the pressure cooker bombs that killed three people and injured 176 at the Boston Marathon on Monday. Video footage shows a man known as suspect No. 1 wearing a dark baseball cap. He was later identified as Tamerlan Tsarnaev, 26.

Suspect No. 2, later identified as Tsarnaev's brother, Dzhokhar, 19, was wearing a white cap backwards in the images. The 30-second videos are played repeatedly on national television, and photographs of the suspects are posted online.

* Thursday night at 9:04 p.m.

- Russian-language social networking site VK shows someone last logged out of what appears to be Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's page. The site had been accessed via mobile device.

* Thursday night around 10:20 p.m.

- Media cited authorities as saying the pair staged a robbery at a convenience store at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology campus, but state police said later they were not the ones who robbed the store.

* 10:30 p.m.

- Police discover MIT campus police officer Sean Collier, 26, shot multiple times in his car in an apparent confrontation with the suspects. He was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital and pronounced dead.

* Shortly after 10:30 p.m.

- Police say the two brothers hijack a car and abduct its owner for about a half hour before releasing him at a gas station where a security camera captures an image of someone who appears to be Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

Police chase the car into the Boston suburb of Watertown. During the chase, the suspects throw explosives from the car and exchange gunfire with police.

A transit police officer is hurt in the shootout. Witnesses report hearing dozens of gunshots.

Tamerlan Tsarnaev is hit during the shootout. He is taken into custody, transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Centre and later pronounced dead.

* Before 1 a.m. Friday, April 19.

- A huge manhunt is launched for the second suspect and hundreds of police officers and FBI agents descend on Watertown.

* Between 3 and 4 a.m.

- Massachusetts police announce they will conduct a door-to-door search in Watertown. Citizens are warned to stay indoors.

* Around 5:30 a.m.

- Train service in Boston is suspended.

- By 6 a.m., a heavy contingent of police reinforcements arrives in Watertown. At sunrise, they begin multiple sweeps through the streets. State police wear fatigues and carry sidearms and semi-automatic rifles. Some teams are accompanied by black armoured trucks as they fan across neighbourhoods.

* 8 a.m.

- Massachusetts officials announce they have expanded the shelter-in-place recommendations for the entire city of Boston, effectively putting the city in lockdown as they search for Tsarnaev.

* 10:30 a.m.

- Police say they have located a gray Honda with Massachusetts license plates in the Boston area that they believe had been occupied by a Boston Marathon bombing suspect.

* Shortly after 10:45 a.m.

- Top security and counterterrorism advisers finish an hour-long briefing with President Barack Obama in the White House Situation Room on developments in the Boston manhunt.

* Throughout the day

- The search goes on, including with the help of Black Hawk helicopters. The manhunt covers 60 percent to 70 percent of the search area by afternoon, Massachusetts State Police Colonel Timothy Alben says.

* 6 p.m.

Police lift the stay-indoors request for the Boston area. Mass transit reopens. Suspect remains at large.

* About 7 p.m.

Gunfire erupts in Watertown and police converge on a house where the suspect is believed to be hiding.

* About 8:45 p.m.

Boston police say they have captured the suspect alive and taken him into custody.

Compiled based on media reports, official statements from law enforcement and Reuters reporting. All times Eastern Daylight Time.

