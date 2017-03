Boston Mayor Tom Menino speaks from his wheelchair during a news conference, as Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick and public safety officials watch, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Neal Hamberg

Boston Mayor Tom Menino said "we got him" on Twitter on Friday after the Boston Police Department announced it had apprehended the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings.

Police announced earlier that the second suspect was Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. The Boston police tweeted, "captured!!! the hunt is over. The search is done. The terror is over. And justice has won."

(Reporting By Edward Krudy; Editing by Paul Simao)