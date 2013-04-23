German police shut shopping mall over fears of attack
ESSEN, Germany German police sealed off and closed a shopping mall in the heart of the western city of Essen on Saturday after the security services warned of a possible terrorist attack.
PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island Katherine Russell, the wife of deceased Boston Marathon bombing suspect Tamerlan Tsarnaev, is doing all she can to assist federal authorities investigating last week's attack, her lawyer said on Tuesday.
"She is doing everything she can to assist with the investigation," Amato DeLuca, one of her attorneys, said outside his Providence, Rhode Island office. "The report of involvement by her husband and brother-in-law came as an absolute shock to them all."
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Grant McCool)
ESSEN, Germany German police sealed off and closed a shopping mall in the heart of the western city of Essen on Saturday after the security services warned of a possible terrorist attack.
BEIRUT Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said U.S. forces in Syria were "invaders" and he had yet to see "anything concrete" emerge from U.S. President Donald Trump's vow to prioritise the fight against Islamic State.
PARIS France's far-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon said on Saturday he had secured the 500 endorsements from elected officials needed in order to run in the election.