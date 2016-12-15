George Soros says Trump will fail and market's dream will end
The billionaire investor George Soros said on Thursday that global markets will falter given the uncertainty of incoming U.S. President Donald Trump's policies.
NEW YORK The U.S. Federal Reserve is unlikely to raise short-term interest rates in early 2017 if the U.S. economic expansion slows and the Trump administration introduces tariffs that would hurt American exports, Barclays economists said on Wednesday.
"In our view, the slowdown in growth early in the year associated with tariffs would preclude an early year rate hike," Barclays' U.S. economists Michael Gapen and Rob Martin wrote in a research note after the Fed, as expected, raised rates by a quarter point, to 0.50 percent to 0.75 percent, earlier Wednesday.
LONDON Just in time for his inauguration, London-based fintech firm Trading.co.uk is launching an app that will generate trading alerts for shares based on comments made on social media by Donald Trump.
WASHINGTON Tax cuts, deregulation and more federal spending advocated by the incoming Trump administration are a classic remedy for economic stagnation and long unemployment lines.