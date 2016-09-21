Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure - Welt
BERLIN Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
NEW YORK Barclays economists said on Wednesday the split seen among Federal Reserve policymakers in the central bank's decision to leave U.S. interest rates unchanged on Wednesday will make it hard for the Fed to maintain market perception that a December rate increase is "live."
Barclays and BNP Paribas were the only two U.S. primary dealers, or the top 23 Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Fed, which had expected the Fed to raise short-term rates on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
MODENA, Italy Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
FRANKFURT German engineers expect no hit to business from the presidency of Donald Trump or Britain's decision to leave the European Union, the head of industry body VDMA told a German newspaper.