U.S.Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke addresses a news conference following the Fed's two-day policy meeting at the Federal Reserve in Washington, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday that the U.S. central bank might have to "push back" if financial conditions tightened so much as to threaten the economy's progress.

"If financial conditions were to tighten to the extent that they jeopardized the achievement of our inflation and employment objectives, then we would have to push back against that," Bernanke said in answer to a question.

"I think there are some risks now that we have to pay attention to, but I think it's also the case that there are some positive factors that, with some luck, will generate somewhat faster growth and continued improvement in labour market conditions."

