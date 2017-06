St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard speaks at a public lecture on ''Slow Normalization or No Normalization'' in Singapore May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

WASHINGTON Upcoming inflation data may be "hot" but still not require the Federal Reserve to rush to an interest rate increase, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Tuesday.

"You'd expect the inflation report to be pretty hot," Bullard said, with upcoming data on personal consumption expenditures likely following a jump in the consumer price index. But with growth still only at 2 percent "I don't see a lot of pressure building" that would require more aggressive rate increases, Bullard said.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; editing by Diane Craft)