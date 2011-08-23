Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke is expected to use a speech at an annual central bank conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday to nod to his disappointment over the slow pace of growth, and possibly downgrade his outlook.

He looks unlikely to reach for dramatic measures such as a massive third round of quantitative easing, or QE3.

The Fed this month said it was likely to keep interest rates near zero for the next two years to help a faltering recovery and signalled it stood ready to do more should the need arise. Three policymakers -- Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota, and Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser -- dissented.

The following are recent comments from Fed policymakers: (* denotes 2011 voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee, which sets U.S. monetary policy)

ST. LOUIS FED PRESIDENT JAMES BULLARD, August 23

"If we did do QE3, then I've advocated that we do it on a meeting-by-meeting basis and that we add to our purchases based on the conditions at the particular meetings and that we not commit to a long string of purchases."

* DALLAS FED PRESIDENT RICHARD FISHER, August 22

"Ben Bernanke's not the tooth fairy. His job is not to leave presents under the pillow of people who have desires that may not be easily fulfilled."

CLEVELAND FED PRESIDENT SANDRA PIANALTO, August 19

"I think it will take quite a few years for the unemployment rate to fall to more typical levels, in the neighbourhood of 5-1/2 percent."

* NEW YORK FED PRESIDENT WILLIAM DUDLEY, August 18

"The risks have risen a little bit, but I think we very much still expect the economy to recover. We expect ... growth to be significantly firmer than it was during the first half of the year."

* DALLAS FED PRESIDENT RICHARD FISHER, August 17

"I believe what is restraining our economy is not monetary policy but fiscal misfeasance in Washington."

* PHILADELPHIA FED PRESIDENT CHARLES PLOSSER, August 17

"Personally, I believe we're going to have to raise rates well before mid-2013."

ATLANTA FED PRESIDENT DENNIS LOCKHART, August 15

"The events of the last several weeks are a reminder that circumstances can quickly arise that may call for additional monetary stimulus."

MINNEAPOLIS FED PRESIDENT NARAYANA KOCHERLAKOTA, August 12

"I do not believe that providing more accommodation -- easing monetary policy -- is the appropriate response to these changes in the economy."

NEW YORK FED PRESIDENT WILLIAM DUDLEY, August 12

"It is clear that not all of the weakness was due to these one-time factors."

FEDERAL OPEN MARKET COMMITTEE STATEMENT, August 9

"The committee currently anticipates that economic conditions -- including low rates of resource utilization and a subdued outlook for inflation over the medium run -- are likely to warrant exceptionally low levels for the federal funds rate at least through mid-2013."

ATLANTA FED PRESIDENT DENNIS LOCKHART, July 29

"It's a very high bar ... We have ... a very accommodative policy today ... Policy is about right where it needs to be at the moment."

ST. LOUIS FED PRESIDENT JAMES BULLARD, July 29

"I think the economy will be in a position to begin normalizing" Fed policy in 2012.

SAN FRANCISCO FED PRESIDENT JOHN WILLIAMS, July 28

"Inflation is no longer near zero, inflation is elevated somewhat right now, so I think the backdrop for doing more stimulus, QE3 or whatever, is different ... the hurdle there is high."

RICHMOND FED PRESIDENT JEFFREY LACKER, July 28

"Given current inflation trends, additional monetary stimulus at this juncture seems likely to raise inflation to undesirably high levels and do little to spur real growth."

(Reporting by Kristina Cooke in New York, Pedro Nicolaci da Costa and Mark Felsenthal in Washington and Ann Saphir in Chicago; Editing by James Dalgleish)