HSBC drags FTSE lower
LONDON British shares lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with HSBC's profit slump.
NEW YORK The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet grew marginally on the week with increased Treasury securities holdings, Fed data released on Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.806 trillion (1.73 trillion pounds) on September 12, up from $2.804 trillion on September 5.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totalled $1.651 trillion as of Wednesday versus $1.649 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $135 million a day during the week compared with a $151 million a day average rate the prior week.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) totalled $843.73 billion versus $843.71 billion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totalled $87.21 billion, which was unchanged on the week.
(Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Leslie Adler)
LONDON British shares lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with HSBC's profit slump.
LONDON, (Reuters) – - Chancellor Philip Hammond appears to be on track to meet his first budget deficit target after a strong tax payments in January, reflecting the economy's resilient response to last year's Brexit vote.
LONDON/BRUSSELS Britain's plan to free Royal Bank of Scotland from an obligation to sell more than 300 branches risks a clash with the European Commission weeks before the government is due to start formal talks to leave the trading bloc.