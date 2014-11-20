FTSE slips from record high as banks, oil drag
LONDON Britain's top share index retreated from record levels on Monday, weighed down by falling energy stocks and banks.
WASHINGTON New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley defended the system for supervising major banks, saying it has been dramatically improved and made safer since the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
In testimony prepared for a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Friday but released on Thursday, Dudley said "it is undeniable that banking supervisors could have done better in their prudential oversight of the financial system" in advance of the financial crisis.
But changes made since then, including increased capital requirements and improved supervision have made the system safer, he said.
The Senate committee hearing was called after a series of critical reports, including the release of tapes secretly made by a former New York Fed supervisor that indicated a lax approach in oversight of major institutions like Goldman Sachs.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)
LONDON Britain's top share index retreated from record levels on Monday, weighed down by falling energy stocks and banks.
ZURICH UBS and its French subsidiary face a trial in France over a tax case after authorities laid out charges against the pair, the Swiss bank said on Monday.
PARIS Sales of champagne fell last year as a weaker pound weighed on British demand in the wake of the Brexit referendum vote, France's main champagne industry body said on Monday.