William Dudley, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, listens to a question after his address to the Economic Club of New York at a luncheon in the Manhattan borough of New York City, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar -

The Federal Reserve might still raise U.S. interest rates twice this year, New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said on Friday.

Two rate hikes remain a "reasonable expectation" despite hiring data for April that was lower than investors expected, Dudley said in an interview with the New York Times.

(Reporting by David Chance and Jason Lange in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)