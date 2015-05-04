Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
COLUMBUS, Indiana A hike in U.S. short-term interest rates is "on the table" at each policy-setting meeting of the Federal Reserve, but that does not mean it will actually happen, Chicago Fed President Evans said on Monday.
"It could be the case that we don't raise rates until much later this year, but it could be the case that we raise rates in June -- it will be depend on the data and how we all feel about it," Evans, who has a vote this year on the central bank's policy-setting panel, told reporters after a speech here. "I didn't say I would be comfortable with anything, all I said was, we will go into the meeting and the possibility is that we decide to hike, as opposed to a couple of years ago when we issued forward guidance."
Evans has said he does not think it is likely the economy will be ready for a rate hike until early 2016.
LONDON British shares rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining shares and oil stocks rallied while DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
LONDON British housebuilder Galliford Try on Wednesday pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis after the two failed to agree on price, leaving Bovis to pursue a turnaround under a new chief executive.