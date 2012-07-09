Charles Evans, President and CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, takes part in a panel discussion titled ''Twist and Shout: The Limits of U.S. Monetary Policy'' at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

BANGKOK The U.S. Federal Reserve should unleash a new round of bond purchases to bring down unemployment, even at the risk of driving inflation temporarily higher, one of the Fed's most dovish policymakers said on Monday.

"Additional monetary accommodation is needed to more quickly boost output to its full potential level," Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said in remarks prepared for delivery to the Sasin Bangkok Forum. "The economic circumstances warrant extremely strong accommodation."

The Fed has kept U.S. benchmark short-term interest rates near zero since December 2008 and signalled it will keep them there until 2014 to bolster a weak recovery.

It has also undertaken two unprecedented rounds of so-called quantitative easing, buying $2.3 trillion in long-term securities to push down borrowing costs still further.

Last month, after a stream of disappointing economic news, the Fed slashed its outlook for growth but took only a modest step toward easing policy further, adding six months to its so-called Operation Twist program. The program aims to lower rates by selling short-term securities and buying long-term ones.

"I would have preferred an even stronger step, such as the purchase of more mortgage-backed securities," said Evans, repeating his call, first made last September, for the Fed to keep interest rates low until the U.S. unemployment rate falls below 7 percent or inflation threatens to top 3 percent.

After a government report last week showing yet another month of weak jobs growth, Evans' campaign to convince Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and other fellow policymakers to undertake more aggressive easing appears closer to winning converts.

Economists at Wall Street's top bond-trading firms now put the likelihood of a third round of quantitative easing at 70 percent, a Reuters poll showed Friday, up from 50 percent on June 20. <ID:L2E8I6DWM>

The Fed next meets to discuss policy on July 31 and August 1, and on September 12 and 13.

Evans said the outlook for tepid economic growth means the jobless rate - now at 8.2 percent - is likely to stay well above sustainable levels for years to come.

The possibility of a full-scale financial crisis in Europe poses a further threat to growth, he said. And while it is unlikely the U.S. Congress will not act to stop a raft of tax increases and spending cuts set to take effect in the next six months, a "messy" resolution of the so-called fiscal cliff could further hurt growth, Evans said.

U.S. unemployment has been above 8 percent for three years, much higher than the 5.25 to 6 percent Fed officials see as full employment.

Meanwhile, wage pressures are virtually non-existent, and inflation is likely to stay at or below the Fed's 2 percent target, said Evans, who does not have a vote on the Fed's policy-setting panel this year.

Evans said that advocating a policy that risks pushing up inflation - typically a central banker's key concern - opens him up to charges of central bank "blasphemy."

"I can't tell you how often people look at me in abject horror when I say that we should adopt a conditional policy that tolerates the risk of inflation exceeding our target by as much as 1 percentage point," Evans said.

But with unemployment already several percentage points above the level most see as sustainable, he said, the Fed should be willing to tolerate a "modest, transitory rise" in inflation to bring it down, he said.

