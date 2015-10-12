CHICAGO A Federal Reserve policymaker who has long called for waiting until 2016 to raise interest rates repeated Monday his view that rate increases should much more gradual than what most U.S. central bankers currently anticipate.

"(R)egardless of the exact date for lift-off, I think it could well be appropriate for the funds rate to still be under 1 percent at the end of 2016," Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said in remarks prepared for delivery to the World Steel Association. Most other Fed officials believe rate hikes should start this year and that short-term rates should be at least at 1.5 percent by the end of next year.

Evans' speech was very similar to remarks made on Friday in Milwaukee.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)