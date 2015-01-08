CHICAGO U.S inflation probably will not rise back up to the Federal Reserve's 2 percent goal until 2018 or later, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank Charles Evans said on Wednesday.

U.S. inflation has averaged 1.5 percent for the last six years, Evans said, and it will take another three to four years before it returns to 2 percent.

Market expectations for future inflation over the next 10 years are underrunning the Fed's goal by several tenths of a percentage point, he said, pointing to prices in the bond markets.

"That's not success," he said.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler)