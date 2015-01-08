CHICAGO Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said Wednesday he would be open to raising U.S. interest rates in 2015, earlier than he currently thinks would be appropriate, but only if rate hikes are shallow enough.

"It is a tradeoff as to whether or not we delay for quite a long time before the first lift off, or lift off begins a little bit earlier than maybe I would think, but with a shallow enough path of increases so that the overall path still remains adequately accommodative to have confidence that we are going to achieve our inflation objective of 2 (percent) within some reasonable period of time," Evans told reporters after an event at the Chicago Fed's headquarters. "Yeah, that could certainly be a plausible way to approach it: I think I’ll be assessing all of those options when they are presented."

Evans said he is "very concerned" that inflation does not look likely to return to the Fed's 2-percent goal until 2018. He is one of two Fed officials who have said rates probably should not rise until 2016. Every other Fed official has said a rate rise this year would be appropriate, with many saying that mid-2015 would likely be a reasonable time.

"I just don't think there should be a hurry to raise rates until we are really confident that it's the right time," Evans said.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Ken Wills)