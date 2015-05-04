COLUMBUS, Indiana Labour force participation has declined much faster than expected, one more indication that U.S. labour markets are not as tight as might otherwise seem, a top Federal Reserve official said on Monday.

Labour force participation rates are about a percentage point lower than forecast, based on underlying demographic trends, said Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, who has a vote this year on the central bank's policy-setting panel. That means that some people who have left the labour force may be lured back in, if job growth continues.

