A top Federal Reserve official said on Friday that it is "very possible" the Fed could start raising rates early next year, as long as the U.S. economy continues to improve as it has been.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher declined to specify, in an interview on CNBC, exactly when he expects the Fed to raise rates, saying that it depends on the data.

But he also said that in future Fed meetings the Fed's current promise that interest rates will stay near zero for a "considerable time" after a bond-buying round known as quantitative easing ends will be a topic of debate.

Fisher is a voter this year on the Fed's policy-setting panel.

