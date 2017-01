Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George is pictured in the bank's boardroom in this handout photo courtesy of the Kansas City Federal Reserve. REUTERS/Kansas City Federal Reserve/Handout

Kansas City Fed President Esther George on Thursday said she will keep an eye on whether the recent flight to quality by global investors could hit the U.S. economy.

George, speaking before a luncheon of business and community leaders in Oklahoma City, said higher demand for safe assets since Britain's vote to leave the European Union could push up the value of the dollar and impact U.S. growth.

(Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)