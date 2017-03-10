Britain should stress jobs, prosperity in Brexit talks - Hammond
LUXEMBOURG Chancellor Philip Hammond said on Friday that Britain should prioritise jobs and prosperity in talks due to start next week on its departure from the European Union.
NEW YORK Goldman Sachs economists said on Friday they stuck with their call that the Federal Reserve will increase interest rates next week but now see its next hike in June rather than September in the wake of a stronger-than-forecast jobs report for February.
They also revised their forecast on the timing for the Fed to begin balance sheet normalisation, or a shrinkage of its bond holdings, to the fourth quarter from an earlier view of mid-2018, they wrote in a research note published on Friday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong and Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LUXEMBOURG Chancellor Philip Hammond said on Friday that Britain should prioritise jobs and prosperity in talks due to start next week on its departure from the European Union.
LONDON The deluge of cash poured into the euro zone economy in recent years by the European Central Bank appears to have finally resulted in solid - and more importantly, steady - economic growth, along with rising inflationary pressures.
LONDON British inflation is more sensitive to changes in the value of sterling and commodity prices than existing economic models suggest, Bank of England official Kristin Forbes said in a research paper released on Friday.