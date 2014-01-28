Jose Vinals, Financial Counsellor and Director of the Monetary and Capital Markets Department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), speaks at a news conference about global financial stability prior to the start of the annual IMF-World Bank fall meetings in Washington... REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON The recent volatility in world markets is due to problems in particular developing countries and not linked to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to start tapering its massive monetary stimulus, the IMF's top financial counsellor said on Tuesday.

"We are seeing that the events in the past few days ... the major component has to do with problems in a subset of emerging market countries," Jose Vinals, financial counsellor and director of the IMF's capital markets department, told reporters.

Vinals added that the Fed was acting prudently in starting to reduce its monthly bond buying program.

