NORMAN, Okla. Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan on Monday repeated his view that it would be prudent for the U.S. central bank to raise interest rates sooner rather than later.

Kaplan said at an event with university students that even if the Fed raised rates "a few times" in 2017, monetary policy would still be stimulating the economy, which he said would likely grow more than 2 percent this year.

