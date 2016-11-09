UK pay deals stay low even as inflation starts to bite
LONDON British workers are continuing to get subdued pay settlements even as inflation starts to pick up, a report from pay analysts XpertHR said on Thursday.
Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Wednesday that the U.S. central bank treats fiscal policies as an "input" to monetary policy analysis and he will need to "wait and see" what happens under the new president and Congress.
Republican Donald Trump was elected on Tuesday as the next U.S. President, and one of his campaign promises was to cut taxes and boost economic growth. Taking questions from business leaders in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Kashkari said he expects "more of the same: sluggish growth" for the U.S. economy ahead.
LONDON British car production reached a 17-year high last year, but the country's vote to leave the European Union contributed to a roughly 33 percent drop in investment in the sector, a car industry body said on Thursday.
BEIJING Profits earned by China's industrial firms in December rose 2.3 percent from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Thursday, easing sharply from November's growth rate of 14.5 percent.