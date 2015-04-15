WINONA, Minn. While the risk of an outright decline in prices is low in the United States, low wage growth could push down on inflation, slowing its increase, a top Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday.

The threat of such so-called disinflation is worrisome, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said, because it means inflation is moving away from, and not toward, the Fed's 2 percent goal.

Kocherlakota repeated his view that inflation will rise back to 2 percent over the next three years, but said he is more worried about the downside risk to that forecast than the upside risks.

