WASHINGTON Banks made it easier for Americans to get loans in recent months and demand for credit also increased in areas such as commercial real estate, signs that the U.S. economic recovery is continuing to gain steam.

The assessment was part of the Fed's quarterly survey of senior loan officers, and was based on the responses gathered in the first two weeks after Sept. 30 from 76 U.S. banks and 22 U.S. branches of foreign banks.

Banks reported that the volume of applications received for new retail small business loans over the past year had been close to the midpoint of its range over the past decade.

Moderate net fractions of banks reported stronger demand for auto loans, the Fed said.

Only 19 of the 76 banks that responded to the survey reported that they currently originate subprime auto loans.

A moderate net fraction of large banks reported easing standards on prime residential mortgages. Reported changes in demand for home loans were mixed.

