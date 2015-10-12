ORLANDO, Fla. There could be sufficient economic data for the Federal Reserve to consider a rate hike at their meeting later in October but there will be a lot more data on hand in time for the December meeting, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart said on Monday.

"I think October is a live meeting, clearly there is the potential that the data coming in, in advance of the October meeting will be sufficient … we have a lot more in December," he said following a speech to a university association in Orlando, Florida.

Lockhart, a centrist on monetary policy, is a voting member of the U.S. central bank's rate-setting committee this year.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)