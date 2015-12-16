NEW YORK No sooner will the Federal Reserve raise U.S. interest rates than it must make more decisions on how to drain markets awash in cash and, further down the road, how to shrink its swollen balance sheet.

The U.S. central bank is widely expected on Wednesday to hike its key federal funds rate by a modest 0.25 percent. It would be the first tightening in more than nine years and a big step on the tricky path of returning monetary policy to a more normal footing after aggressive bond-buying and near-zero borrowing costs.

The New York Fed, which handles the mechanics of monetary policy three blocks from Wall Street, will turn on Thursday to a suite of lightly tested tools to pry rates higher.

It will be far more difficult than in the past.

Years of unprecedented stimulus has left the Fed swollen with $4.5 trillion in bonds, and the banks bursting with $2.6 trillion (£1.73 trillion) in reserves. All this liquidity has eclipsed the effectiveness of the fed funds market as the central bank's primary policy lever.

So the Fed will seek to raise rates to the new range of 0.25 to 0.5 percent by setting a floor and a ceiling with other levers that may need to be adjusted on the fly, depending on how markets react.

Questions remain on how aggressively the Fed will rely on these tools and, later, when and how much it will shrink its portfolio.

"That is going to preoccupy the Fed for the next six to twelve months," said Scott Minerd, chief investment officer at Guggenheim Partners, in Los Angeles. "They admitted themselves they are in uncharted territory."

HEAVY LIFT

The 0.25-percent floor will be the rate on an overnight reverse repurchase programme, or repo, which the central bank has been testing for more than two years but not heavily relied upon for policy. The Fed is expected to double its current $300-billion cap or even make the programme unlimited to ensure that borrowing is more expensive.

The nightmare scenario is that rates in short-term markets simply don't rise enough and force the Fed to aggressively lean on reverse repos, in which the central bank pays a rate to bidders who park cash there for a short period.

The 0.5-percent ceiling is interest the Fed pays banks on excess reserves, seen as the primary tool. The Fed can also turn to term repo and deposit facilities as needed.

A smooth liftoff will be up to a team of traders in the New York Fed's "operations room," who on Thursday morning will closely monitor key short-term rates to determine whether markets are cooperating. They will also run the repo auction between 12:45 and 13:15 Eastern (1745-1815 GMT) with banks, government-sponsored entities and some 130 money funds that do not usually do direct business with the Fed.

SLIMMING DOWN

Likely after a few rate hikes are out of the way next year, the Fed will have to decide how to drain its portfolio of Treasury and mortgage bonds, either by allowing them to run off naturally or by selling outright, a less likely option. For now it is topping up the balance sheet as assets mature.

Some policymakers and outside experts are also saying the Fed could choose to keep the portfolio big in order to stabilise financial markets and to provide an additional policy tool to target sectors of the economy or bond market.

Former Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said last month that leaving the balance sheet as is "wouldn't be a problem."

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)