U.S. Federal Reserve officials appeared on course to end their extraordinary bond buying stimulus by year end at a meeting last month, suggesting a weak March jobs report may have taken them by surprise.

Meeting on March 19-20, before release of the jobs data, Fed officials took an intellectual deep dive into the risks and benefits of their extraordinary policy stimulus, minutes of the meeting released on Wednesday showed.

While they remained sharply divided on how long their bond purchases should last, the minutes nonetheless suggested they were nearing a decision to start winding them down.

The minutes revealed an intense discussion and several disagreements among the Fed's 19 policymakers about carrying on with buying $85 billion (55.45 billion pounds) in Treasury and mortgage bonds per month to stimulate the economy.

A few expected to taper the pace of asset purchases by midyear and end them later this year, while several others expected to slow the pace a bit later and halt the program by year-end.

The U.S. central bank released the minutes five hours earlier than planned because it inadvertently sent the report to congressional aides and trade organizations on Tuesday. The Fed said it was investigating the lapse, one of its worst in years.

At the meeting, officials also debated how best to eventually return the Fed's balance sheet, now swelled to more than $3 trillion, to a more normal size in the years ahead, with no firm decision made on the so-called exit strategy, the minutes showed.

At the meeting, the Fed decided to continue its quantitative easing program, known as QE3 since it is the third such effort to boost economic growth in the wake of the recession.

The decision was made in part because of the uncertain impact tighter U.S. fiscal policies would have on the economic recovery, which before the March jobs report appeared to be gaining traction.

"These minutes would really be alarming people if we had not had a weak (March) non-farm payroll," said Michael Jones, chief investment officer of Riverfront Investment Group in Richmond, Virginia.

"These minutes seem more strident, there are more voices cautioning about the exit strategy than in prior minutes, and the language is more precise."

LABOR MARKET

Investors are anxiously predicting when the Fed will slow or stop its bond buying, which has lifted stocks and bonds.

The dollar hit a four-year high against the yen after the release of the minutes. U.S. stocks rose, with the S&P 500 hitting a record high. Prices for the 30-year bond hit session lows with the yield nearing 3 percent.

The Fed has tied the duration of bond buying to a "substantial improvement" in the labour market outlook, and plans to keep interest rates near zero until the unemployment rate drops to 6.5 percent or so.

U.S. joblessness edged down to 7.6 percent last month, but that was because droves of Americans gave up the search for work.

The minutes said one of the 12 voters on Fed policy, likely Kansas City Fed Bank President Esther George, who dissented at the meeting, judged the pace of purchases should be slowed immediately.

"Two members indicated that purchases might well continue at the current pace at least through the end of the year," the minutes said. "It was also noted that were the outlook to deteriorate, the pace of purchases could be increased."

Of the Fed's full contingent of 19 policymakers, some of whom rotate in and out of voting positions, many said a continued solid improvement in the labour market outlook could prompt them to "slow the pace of purchases beginning at some point over the next several meetings."

A few officials suggested that "economic conditions would likely justify continuing the program at its current pace at least until late in the year."

Millan Mulraine at TD Securities wrote in a note: "The overall tone of this report was generally consistent with the less dovish take that was contained in the statement and the message given in the Bernanke press conference at the time.

"However, given the recent evidence of weakening domestic economic growth momentum, the bias will likely now be for the Fed to push the timing for any asset purchases further into the horizon - relative to the discussions in March.

EXIT STRATEGY

Some within the Fed, especially on the hawkish wing, worry the unprecedented bond buying will disrupt markets or feed asset bubbles, stoke future inflation, or lead to political interference if the central bank starts suffering losses on its balance sheet later this decade.

The balance sheet could rise to $4 trillion by year end if QE3 continues apace. While the Fed is transferring large profits to the U.S. Treasury now, it may run into the red if it sells these assets when longer-term rates eventually rise.

At the meeting of the central bank's Federal Open Market Committee, some officials felt these future asset sales "could prove more challenging."

Several thought that a FOMC decision note to sell mortgage-backed securities, or to sell them only very slowly, would mitigate financial stability risks and also "damp the decline in remittances to the Treasury at that time," the minutes said.

Some officials also saw such a decision on the Fed's so-called exit strategy as a potential source of near-term policy accommodation.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Neil Stempleman)