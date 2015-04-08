Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Jerome Powell listens during an open board meeting at the Federal Reserve in Washington December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

NEW YORK A top Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday that the rising U.S. dollar is restraining growth, a trend that is likely to continue.

The nod to the dollar's impact by Fed Governor Jerome Powell shows the difficulty the Fed faces, as it lays out plans for hiking interest rates in the face of growing economic headwinds.

Powell, speaking during a question and answer session following a speech at the Council of Foreign Relations here, also said that lack of liquidity in some fixed income markets was a concern for the central bank.

(Reporting by Michael Flaherty and Howard Schneider in Washington, Daniel Bases in New York)