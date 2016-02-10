U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen answers a reporter's question during a news conference in Washington in this December 16, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve's policymaking committee does not expect to cut interest rates anytime soon, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday.

"I do not expect that the FOMC is going to soon be in a situation where it is necessary to cut rates," Yellen told a committee of lawmakers in Congress, noting that the strength of the labour market gives her succour.

She added that she still expects factors holding down inflation to be transitory.

