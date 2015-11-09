The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston's President and CEO Eric S. Rosengren speaks during the ''Hyman P. Minsky Conference on the State of the U.S. and World Economies'', in New York, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. The "very high" U.S. dollar gives the Federal Reserve more impetus to raise interest rates only gradually, after which it will consider when to begin shrinking its vast portfolio of assets, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said on Monday.

Rosengren, speaking to a business audience, said however the dollar strength has been a problem for manufacturers looking to export overseas. Looking ahead to beyond the rates liftoff, he said today's "very low" longer-term Treasury yields should rise once the Fed's $4.5 trillion (£2.98 trillion) portfolio of bonds begins to shrink.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)