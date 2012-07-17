NEW YORK The Federal Reserve on Tuesday sold $7.93 billion (5.08 billion pounds) of Treasuries with maturities ranging from February 2014 through August 2014, the New York Fed said on its website.

A total of $53.853 billion of Treasuries were submitted in the sale, the New York Fed said.

The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" - a program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

(Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)