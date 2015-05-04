Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
SAN FRANCISCO Some Americans were left behind in the U.S. economic recovery, which treated some better than others, a top Federal Reserve official said on Monday.
In a speech on the benefits of targeted investment in small business, San Francisco Fed President John Williams did not comment on monetary policy.
He said that despite the economy "finally coming into the light at the end of the proverbial tunnel," not everyone has benefited.
"This economic recovery hasn't been the same for everyone." Williams said in prepared remarks. "There are people who were left behind. There are people who were, frankly, left behind even in the best of times."
LONDON British shares rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining shares and oil stocks rallied while DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
LONDON British housebuilder Galliford Try on Wednesday pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis after the two failed to agree on price, leaving Bovis to pursue a turnaround under a new chief executive.