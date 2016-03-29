SINGAPORE San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Tuesday there is some upside risk that inflation could hit the Fed's target sooner, but more data is needed to make a convincing assessment.

Williams was answering a question at an event hosted by the National University of Singapore.

In a speech earlier, he said recent data reinforce his expectation that inflation is on track to move back to 2 percent over the next two years.

