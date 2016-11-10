SAN FRANCISCO San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said he still believes gradual U.S interest-rate rises make sense even after the surprise election of Republican Donald Trump as the next U.S. president.

"I don’t see any change in how I approach monetary policy. It’s really driven by the data," Williams told reporters after speaking with students at the University of San Francisco on Wednesday, the day after the shock election result.

"The argument for a gradual rate of increases still makes sense to me."

