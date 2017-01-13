Tesco faces new legal action over accounting scandal
LONDON Britain's biggest retailer Tesco PLC is facing a new claim for damages from an investor about its 2014 profit overstatement, the company said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON The U.S. economy is doing well and faces no serious obstacles in the short term, with the labor market looking pretty strong, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Thursday.
In the "short term I would say I don't think there are serious obstacles. I see the economy as doing quite well," Yellen said in a town hall meeting with educators, adding that she was worried about longer-term issues like widening income inequality and weak growth in labor productivity.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Sandra Maler)
BEIJING The European Union urged China on Wednesday to make "concrete progress" in opening its markets to global investment, after Chinese President Xi Jinping decried protectionism in a speech at the recent World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
British books, newspaper and stationery retailer WH Smith Plc said it expects full-year profit growth to be slightly ahead of expectations as it posted strong sales in its travel business over the Christmas period.