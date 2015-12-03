Bank of Japan Governor Gov Kuroda - No comment on FX levels
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday declined to comment on what the appropriate level for the yen is, saying foreign exchange policy is decided by the finance ministry.
WASHINGTON Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Thursday that a pace of 100,000 new jobs per month is enough to keep up with demographic trends in the United States.
"To simply provide jobs for those who are newly entering the labour force probably requires under 100,000 jobs a month and there's a downward trend in the labour force due to ageing," Yellen told a committee of lawmakers on Capitol Hill.
She added that she does not expect to see the labour force participation rate to increase much in the future.
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's rand fell more than 2 percent on Monday to its weakest in almost three months after S&P Global Ratings cut the country's credit score to sub-investment grade with a negative outlook after last week's dismissal of the South African finance minister.