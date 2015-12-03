WASHINGTON Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Thursday that a pace of 100,000 new jobs per month is enough to keep up with demographic trends in the United States.

"To simply provide jobs for those who are newly entering the labour force probably requires under 100,000 jobs a month and there's a downward trend in the labour force due to ageing," Yellen told a committee of lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

She added that she does not expect to see the labour force participation rate to increase much in the future.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir and Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)