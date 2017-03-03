Helmut Kohl, father of German reunification, dies at 87 - Bild
BERLIN Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, died on Friday, the mass-selling newspaper Bild reported. He was 87.
CHICAGO The Federal Reserve's interest rate plans are responding largely to U.S. economic data at this point, not adapting to any plans that the administration of President Donald Trump may or may not adopt, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Friday.
"At this point there is a great deal of uncertainty about just what policy changes will be put into effect...We should be patient to see what happens," Yellen said. Comments pointing to a March rate increase and more hikes to come this year reflect "the appropriate evolution of policy based on the trend you see in our economy right now...There is nothing...that would be a response to impending policy."
LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney and Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond will deliver speeches on Tuesday that were originally intended to be given at this week's Mansion House dinner, the BoE and the Treasury said on Friday.
MOSCOW/BAGHDAD Moscow said on Friday its forces may have killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in an air strike in Syria last month, but Washington said it could not corroborate the death and Western and Iraqi officials were sceptical.