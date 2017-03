SAN FRANCISCO The Federal Reserve must take the global economy into account when judging the U.S. domestic outlook, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Friday, noting that a stronger dollar buoyed by weakness abroad may restrain U.S. exports

Still, she added, U.S. consumer spending is "robust," and if monetary policy easing by foreign central banks works to boost growth abroad, demand for U.S. exports should rise.

