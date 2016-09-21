Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure - Welt
BERLIN Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
WASHINGTON The following are highlights of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's press conference on Wednesday following the end of a two-day meeting of the U.S. central bank's policy-setting committee.
Yellen on rate outlook:
"We judged that the case for an increase has strengthened but decided for the time being to wait for further evidence of continued progress toward our objectives."
Yellen on why rates kept on hold:
"Our decision does not reflect a lack of confidence in the economy. Conditions in the labour market are strengthening and we expect that to continue. While inflation remains low we expect it to rise toward the 2 percent objective over time. But with labour market slack being taken up at a somewhat slower pace than in previous years, scope for some further improvement in the labour market remaining and inflation continuing to run below our 2 percent target, we chose to wait for further evidence of continued progress toward our objectives."
MODENA, Italy Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
FRANKFURT German engineers expect no hit to business from the presidency of Donald Trump or Britain's decision to leave the European Union, the head of industry body VDMA told a German newspaper.