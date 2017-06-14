After deadly London tower block fire, local council chief resigns
LONDON The chief executive of a London borough where a tower block fire killed at least 79 people in Britain's worst blaze since World War Two has resigned.
WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve could begin trimming its holdings of bonds "relatively soon," Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday.
"We could put this into effect relatively soon," Yellen told a news conference, referring to the Fed's plan to reduce reinvestments of maturing securities later this year.
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq Islamic State militants on Wednesday blew up the Grand al-Nuri Mosque of Mosul and its famous leaning minaret, Iraq's military said in a statement, as Iraqi forces seeking to expel the group from the city closed in on the site.
LONDON European stock markets fell for a third straight day on Thursday, as battered oil prices hovered near seven-month lows hit overnight on worries about a supply glut and falling demand.