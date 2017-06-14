Federal Reserve Board Chairwoman Janet Yellen speak during a news conference after the Fed releases its monetary policy decisions in Washington, U.S., June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve could begin trimming its holdings of bonds "relatively soon," Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday.

"We could put this into effect relatively soon," Yellen told a news conference, referring to the Fed's plan to reduce reinvestments of maturing securities later this year.

