WASHINGTON The United States may be close to raising its benchmark interest rate and will be looking closely at Friday's monthly jobs report, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Thursday.

Yellen told a committee of lawmakers in Congress that while the Fed cannot overweight any particular jobs report, it will be looking for a solid rate of job creation in the November employment numbers.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir and Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)