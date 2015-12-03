Bank of Japan Governor Gov Kuroda - No comment on FX levels
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday declined to comment on what the appropriate level for the yen is, saying foreign exchange policy is decided by the finance ministry.
WASHINGTON The United States may be close to raising its benchmark interest rate and will be looking closely at Friday's monthly jobs report, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Thursday.
Yellen told a committee of lawmakers in Congress that while the Fed cannot overweight any particular jobs report, it will be looking for a solid rate of job creation in the November employment numbers.
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's rand fell more than 2 percent on Monday to its weakest in almost three months after S&P Global Ratings cut the country's credit score to sub-investment grade with a negative outlook after last week's dismissal of the South African finance minister.