Bank of Japan Governor Gov Kuroda - No comment on FX levels
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday declined to comment on what the appropriate level for the yen is, saying foreign exchange policy is decided by the finance ministry.
WASHINGTON Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Thursday that she does not see any impact from mass shootings or recent attacks around the world on the U.S. economy, but added they could have a knock-on effect in the future.
"It does have the potential to have a significant economic effect," she told a committee of lawmakers on Capitol Hill.
The Fed watches such geopolitical risks very carefully, Yellen said.
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's rand fell more than 2 percent on Monday to its weakest in almost three months after S&P Global Ratings cut the country's credit score to sub-investment grade with a negative outlook after last week's dismissal of the South African finance minister.