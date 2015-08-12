The St. Louis County state of emergency for Ferguson, Missouri, and surrounding areas will remain in effect for at least 24 more hours, county officials said on Wednesday.

The state of emergency was declared on Monday in response to violence in Ferguson, where protesters have been marching and staging acts of civil disobedience to mark the anniversary of the fatal shooting of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown by a white police officer.

